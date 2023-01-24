 Skip to Main Content
Health systems have much higher prices, only marginally better quality, new study finds

  • Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Jan. 24, 2023

stethoscope and toy heart on blue background
Adobe

The claims have become almost ubiquitous. Hospital CEO after hospital CEO stands at a podium and promises the merger being announced will improve quality and lower costs.

Once deals close, though, there tends to be little, if any, follow-up to determine whether those things actually happened. A new Journal of the American Medical Association study adds to the growing body of evidence that they don’t. The authors looked across a large swath of the country’s hospitals and physicians found that while quality did improve marginally, the prices paid for services delivered by health system hospitals and doctors was significantly higher than their non-system peers.

