Bay Area biotech uses AI to unlock RNA structures — and find new therapies in the process

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Jan. 25, 2023

Atomic AI

From Covid-19 vaccines to therapies against a range of deadly diseases, every RNA molecule has a complex 3D shape that controls its function. A new Bay Area biotech is harnessing artificial intelligence to better understand and predict these structures in hopes of developing new therapeutics.

The South San Francisco company, Atomic AI, was started in May 2021 and is still young. So is its CEO, Raphael Townshend, a Stanford computer science Ph.D. who just turned 30. But the startup already has big ambitions for how its AI-based approach can both help biotechs identify RNA-targeting drugs and design RNA to be stable, compact, or to have other desired properties. And it has drawn interest from investors.

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan Wosen is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

