 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

The 4 biggest questions about the FDA’s forthcoming changes to accelerated approvals

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson Jan. 25, 2023

Reprints
Robert Califf speaks at a STAT event in San Francisco on January 10, 2023.
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf STAT

WASHINGTON — Congress just boosted the FDA’s authority over the post-market clinical trials that are a condition of speedy drug approvals, and industry lobbyists are anxious to know how the agency plans to wield that new power, which includes criminal prosecution.

The Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval program is popular with patients who want treatments for life-threatening conditions as soon as possible. The program allows drug approvals based on test results that predict clinical outcomes, then companies confirm those results in post-market clinical trials. However, the FDA has had problems getting some drug companies to do those post-market trials, and the result is that some expensive drugs remain on the market for years without much proof that they work.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Lilly turns to nonprofit, not the FDA, to resolve…
Lilly turns to nonprofit, not the FDA, to resolve dispute with Novartis over a prescription drug…
Study of pancreatitis surgery patients finds steady decline in…
Study of pancreatitis surgery patients finds steady decline in survival and need for better addiction support
It’s time to retire ‘poor historian’ from clinicians’ vocabularies
It’s time to retire ‘poor historian’ from clinicians’ vocabularies
A dangerous loophole for drug ads needs to be…
A dangerous loophole for drug ads needs to be closed
Watch: How do the new obesity drugs work?
Watch: How do the new obesity drugs work?
ChatGPT in health care: 5 burning questions about the…
ChatGPT in health care: 5 burning questions about the buzzy new tool

Recommended Stories