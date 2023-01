From left, Nan Li, Adam Goulburn, and Zavain Dar, all co-founders of Dimension.

Focused exclusively on life sciences, three top investors set out on their own

Almost a year ago, three top investors at Lux Capital and Obvious Ventures announced they were leaving the firms, teasing on Twitter that they were starting “something new.”

That something is a new venture capital firm, which launched Wednesday with $350 million for its first fund.