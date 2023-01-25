 Skip to Main Content
Vir CEO George Scangos to retire, after pandemic success

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Jan. 25, 2023

George Scangos
George Scangos: "With sotrovimab and Covid, it feels like going through a war together. So to leave that — it’s not easy.” Boston Globe

Vir Biotechnology CEO George Scangos said on Wednesday he will retire, ending an itinerant, nearly 40-year-career as one of biotech’s most recognizable executives.

Scangos, 74, will be succeeded in April by Marianne De Backer, a longtime pharma executive who currently heads pharmaceutical strategy at Bayer. She will inherit a company that rose to prominence during the pandemic by developing the antibody drug sotrovimab and is trying to repeat the success with a series of candidates for Covid and other infectious diseases. 

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Recommended Stories