  Alex Hogan

By Alex Hogan and Mallory BranganJan. 26, 2023

Mallory Brangan for STAT

Drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic are rapidly growing in popularity as weight-loss treatments. These medications contain semaglutide, a drug originally formulated to help people with diabetes control their blood sugar but also has shown to have a significant effect on appetite and is now also used for obesity. This video explains exactly how these drugs work in the body.

STAT’s coverage of chronic health issues is supported by a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Our financial supporters are not involved in any decisions about our journalism.

Alex Hogan

Alex Hogan

Senior Multimedia Producer

Alex Hogan coordinates video production and STAT Brand Studio projects.

Mallory Brangan

Mallory Brangan is a freelance animator and video editor based in Pittsburgh, Pa. mallorybrangan.com

