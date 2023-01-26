Who needs an annual Covid jab? Why did the FDA reject an Alzheimer’s treatment? And what’s in store for one of biotech’s most highly respected executives now that he’s stepping back from his CEO role?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. George Scangos, the CEO of Vir Biotechnology, joins us to discuss his retirement and offer some perspective and lessons from a remarkable, 40-year career in biotech. We also chat about the latest news in the life sciences, including an FDA advisory meeting debating the necessity for annual Covid vaccinations, and a surprising, but perhaps not, rejection of Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

For more on what we cover, here’s a recap of the FDA’s Covid vaccine advisory committee meeting; here’s some newly published data on the effectiveness of so-called bivalent Covid jabs; here’s a story on Scangos’ retirement announcement; and another story examining the reasons for the FDA’s rejection of Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease