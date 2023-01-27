 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Coronavirus
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
In the Lab
STAT+

After bullying allegations, Eric Lander will return to run a lab at the Broad Institute

  • Megan Molteni

By Megan Molteni Jan. 27, 2023

Reprints
Eric Lander
Eric Lander Josh Reynolds/AP

After nearly a year of public silence and private speculation over Eric Lander’s next act, his return to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard is now official. Starting in February, the former White House science adviser will resume his position as a core institute member as well as his tenured faculty positions at MIT and Harvard.

But the founding director will not be back at the helm of the Cambridge, Mass., biomedical research powerhouse, a role he held from 2003 to 2021, when he was appointed to serve as the White House’s first Cabinet-level science adviser to the president. Barely a year into his service, Lander resigned, following complaints that he had bullied staffers and created a toxic work culture inside the Office of Science Technology and Policy.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Megan Molteni

Megan Molteni

Science Writer

Megan Molteni is a science writer for STAT, covering genomic medicine, neuroscience, and reproductive tech.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for…
Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for remarks its CEO made about vaccination
Watch: How do the new obesity drugs work?
Watch: How do the new obesity drugs work?
New on the streets: Gabapentin, a drug for nerve…
New on the streets: Gabapentin, a drug for nerve pain, and a new target of misuse
Federal panel approves plans to safeguard lab-made virus research
Federal panel approves plans to safeguard lab-made virus research
Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for…
Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for remarks its CEO made about vaccination
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories