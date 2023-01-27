Legend says its CAR-T outperformed conventional therapy for multiple myeloma

Legend Biotech said Friday that its CAR-T therapy Carvykti kept multiple myeloma patients’ cancer in check for longer than conventional therapy in a Phase 3 trial.

Carvykti was approved last year, on the basis of an early trial that showed the cell therapy substantially diminished the number of cancer cells in 97% of patients, all of whom had already tried most of the other options available. But the new trial is the first to compare the therapy directly to longstanding treatments and the first to show that it can prevent progression for longer.