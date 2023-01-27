 Skip to Main Content
Legend says its CAR-T outperformed conventional therapy for multiple myeloma

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Jan. 27, 2023

malignant plasma cells of multiple myeloma
Bone marrow aspirate cytology of multiple myeloma. Adobe

Legend Biotech said Friday that its CAR-T therapy Carvykti kept multiple myeloma patients’ cancer in check for longer than conventional therapy in a Phase 3 trial.

Carvykti was approved last year, on the basis of an early trial that showed the cell therapy substantially diminished the number of cancer cells in 97% of patients, all of whom had already tried most of the other options available. But the new trial is the first to compare the therapy directly to longstanding treatments and the first to show that it can prevent progression for longer.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Recommended Stories