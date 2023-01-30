FDA names former Oracle executive as new digital health leader

The Food and Drug Administration has named Troy Tazbaz, most recently a senior vice president at Oracle, as its new head of digital health.

The Food and Drug Administration has installed Troy Tazbaz, most recently a senior vice president at Oracle, as its new head of digital health.

Tazbaz will be the new director of the Digital Health Center of Excellence, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile Monday morning. He’ll take over for Brendan O’Leary, who has been acting director since February. The previous FDA digital health head, Bakul Patel, left for a digital health strategy role at Google in May.