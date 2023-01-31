Alphabet’s laid-off health tech employees on where their work heads next

Big Tech has gone through a rough stretch of layoffs — between Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, 51,000 people have lost their jobs since November 2022, including 12,000 cuts this month at Alphabet alone.

Alphabet’s layoffs didn’t hit its health care teams head on: Rather, laid-off employees told STAT, the cuts were scattered across the company. But given the sheer scale of the layoffs, and the span of teams they impacted, there’s now a spate of ex-Alphabet employees with health expertise now on the hunt for jobs. In interviews with STAT, former employees said ex-Googlers’ expertise could come in handy for health care organizations increasingly trying to bring their technology systems up to speed.