FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson said she would have fined GoodRx a higher penalty for leaking sensitive health information.

‘Ill-gotten gains’: FTC commissioner says GoodRx’s $1.5 million fine for health data leaks should have been higher

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission made history by enforcing, for the first time, its power to go after companies that don’t notify consumers about health data breaches. The agency said it will fine GoodRx $1.5 million for sharing its users’ private health information with data brokers and advertising platforms such as Facebook and Google.

To one of the commissioners, though, that’s chump change.