Jim Momtazee helped start and lead KKR’s health care team for nearly two decades before launching Patient Square Capital.

The former head of health care investing at private equity giant KKR has set records with the first fundraising for his new firm.

The firm, Patient Square Capital, closed on $3.9 billion for its fund Wednesday. That makes it the largest inaugural fund for a new U.S.-based private equity firm. The previous record was set by Centerbridge Partners’ $3.2 billion fundraising in 2006, according to data from PitchBook.