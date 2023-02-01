 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

New antidepressant study provides hints to Verily’s future

  • Matthew Herper
  • Casey Ross

By Matthew Herper and Casey Ross Feb. 1, 2023

Reprints
Still Verily illo
Alex Hogan/STAT

A small Phase 2 trial of a new antidepressant may hold clues to the direction of Verily, the high-profile Alphabet health tech spinout that announced a new, more focused direction for its business after laying off employees last month.

Part of the goal of the research will be to recruit patients more remotely, and also to gather more data in ways that don’t require patients to come into a doctor’s office unnecessarily. The study is part of a long-standing collaboration between Verily and the drug’s maker, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, and will aim to enroll 336 patients at 55 trial sites across the United States.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Why medical school should start at age 28
Why medical school should start at age 28
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause…
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause lasting health problems
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Teva quits brand lobby PhRMA, in line to lead…
Teva quits brand lobby PhRMA, in line to lead generic lobby AAM
FTC goes after GoodRx, the controversy around lifesaving devices,…
FTC goes after GoodRx, the controversy around lifesaving devices, and Verily’s future research
From industry ‘greed’ to workforce shortages, Sanders and Cassidy…
From industry ‘greed’ to workforce shortages, Sanders and Cassidy lay out health committee agenda

Recommended Stories