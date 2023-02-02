 Skip to Main Content
From industry ‘greed’ to workforce shortages, Sanders and Cassidy lay out health committee agenda

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle Feb. 2, 2023

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (C) talks to reporters
The top priority for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on the Senate health committee is slashing drug costs. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate finally made long-expected committee assignments official on Thursday, kickstarting a new session for the top health committee under an unlikely pair: Vermont Independent and drug-pricing firebrand Bernie Sanders, and Louisiana Republican and doctor Bill Cassidy. 

STAT separately spoke with both senators about their top priorities for the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, where they think Democrats and Republicans can work together on the health care agenda, and where they diverge.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

