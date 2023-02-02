The top priority for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on the Senate health committee is slashing drug costs.

From industry ‘greed’ to workforce shortages, Sanders and Cassidy lay out health committee agenda

The Senate finally made long-expected committee assignments official on Thursday, kickstarting a new session for the top health committee under an unlikely pair: Vermont Independent and drug-pricing firebrand Bernie Sanders, and Louisiana Republican and doctor Bill Cassidy.

STAT separately spoke with both senators about their top priorities for the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, where they think Democrats and Republicans can work together on the health care agenda, and where they diverge.