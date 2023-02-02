The new Democratic leadership team in Congress — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (left) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — is pretty much the New York hospital lobby’s dream team.

New York’s hospitals are poised for political power this Congress

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has long been an ally of the Greater New York Hospital Association, often pushing for more funding for teaching slots at hospitals. He goes back decades with the lobby’s CEO, Kenneth Raske. And new House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is another New Yorker representing a Brooklyn district, though he has a less robust record on health care.