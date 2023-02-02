 Skip to Main Content
New York’s hospitals are poised for political power this Congress

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Feb. 2, 2023

Hakeem Jeffries speaks behind a podium as Chuck Schumer stands next to him
The new Democratic leadership team in Congress — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (left) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — is pretty much the New York hospital lobby’s dream team. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The new Democratic leadership team in Congress is pretty much the New York hospital lobby’s dream team.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has long been an ally of the Greater New York Hospital Association, often pushing for more funding for teaching slots at hospitals. He goes back decades with the lobby’s CEO, Kenneth Raske. And new House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is another New Yorker representing a Brooklyn district, though he has a less robust record on health care.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

