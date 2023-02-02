Is the next Lipitor on the way? When is a pandemic over-over? And what’s a Texas two-step?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. STAT Washington correspondent Rachel Cohrs joins us to explain the looming end of Covid-19’s status as a federal emergency and what that does and doesn’t mean for public health. We also dig into the most interesting stories from a busy week of pharmaceutical earnings and discuss a legal setback for Johnson & Johnson.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on the emergency declaration; here’s the news on J&J; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

