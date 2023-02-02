 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Pharma blockbusters, pandemic policy, & legal chicanery

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein Feb. 2, 2023

Reprints

Is the next Lipitor on the way? When is a pandemic over-over? And what’s a Texas two-step?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. STAT Washington correspondent Rachel Cohrs joins us to explain the looming end of Covid-19’s status as a federal emergency and what that does and doesn’t mean for public health. We also dig into the most interesting stories from a busy week of pharmaceutical earnings and discuss a legal setback for Johnson & Johnson.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on the emergency declaration; here’s the news on J&J; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

