In the U.S., an estimated 24% of people ages 45 to 64 are informal or unpaid caregivers, according to phone survey data collected by the CDC between 2015 and 2017. Women were more likely than men to be caregivers, and Black Americans were the racial or ethnic group with the highest percentage of caregivers, followed by white Americans.

Almost a third of these informal caregivers reported giving 20 hours or more of assistance per week. And while providing for others, many caregivers were also often dealing with their own health concerns. About 41% of those surveyed said they had two or more chronic diseases, and 33% said they had a disability.