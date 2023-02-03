They were the 10% left out of life-changing treatments. Now these cystic fibrosis patients may finally get help

Vertex Pharmaceuticals revolutionized the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It also has unfinished business.
The Boston drugmaker’s medicines for the genetic disease — which damages the lungs and other organs — have transformed the lives of patients, helping them abandon other time-consuming treatments, shrug off what would have been dangerous respiratory infections, and just live breathing easier. The drugs, a number of so-called modulators approved starting in 2012, have been one of the great biotech success stories.
