Eisai reports first U.S. sales of newly approved treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

Japanese drugmaker Eisai reported Monday the first U.S. sales of Leqembi, its treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, although exact numbers were not provided and people taking the drug appear to be paying out of pocket because insurance coverage has not yet been established.

The first U.S. sales of Leqembi were recorded on Jan. 18, Eisai said Monday during its presentation of financial results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on Dec. 31.