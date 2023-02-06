 Skip to Main Content
Eisai reports first U.S. sales of newly approved treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

  Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Feb. 6, 2023

Japanese drugmaker Eisai reported Monday the first U.S. sales of Leqembi, its treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, although exact numbers were not provided and people taking the drug appear to be paying out of pocket because insurance coverage has not yet been established.

The first U.S. sales of Leqembi were recorded on Jan. 18, Eisai said Monday during its presentation of financial results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on Dec. 31.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

