How one biotech investor is changing his calculus now that Medicare can negotiate drug prices

NEW YORK — Biotech investors don’t often publicly lay out their strategies, but an executive with a top investment firm on Tuesday offered a rare glimpse into the math he and others like him are doing after Democrats empowered Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

Peter Thompson, a general partner at investment giant OrbiMed Advisors who has spent around four decades in oncology drug development, laid out several ways the law will steer capital to a packed audience at a New York City conference sponsored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.