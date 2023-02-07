How one biotech investor is changing his calculus now that Medicare can negotiate drug prices

NEW YORK — Biotech investors don’t often publicly lay out their strategies, but an executive with a top investment firm on Tuesday offered a rare glimpse into the math he and others like him are doing after Democrats empowered Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
Peter Thompson, a general partner at investment giant OrbiMed Advisors who has spent around four decades in oncology drug development, laid out several ways the law will steer capital to a packed audience at a New York City conference sponsored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.
