Chinese DNA giant’s U.S. affiliate looks to rival Illumina, touting $100 genome and high-power sequencers

Complete Genomics, a U.S. firm affiliated with Chinese sequencing giant BGI, on Tuesday announced plans to launch a new line of sequencers it says can decode DNA in larger amounts — and at lower costs — than any instrument on the market.

The company claims the sequencer, dubbed DNBSEQ-T20, can read up to 50,000 human genomes a year, 2.5 times the max output of a line of new high-end sequencers that Illumina, the market leader, recently launched. And the cost of reading each genome will be as low as $100, which the company’s executives boast would be the lowest-ever price point since the figure includes the cost of the materials and chemicals used in sequencing as well as amortization of the machine.