Kathy High, shown at the 2021 STAT Breakthrough Science Summit, joined AskBio as president of therapeutics in January 2021.

Kathy High, a scientist and executive who led the development of the first gene therapy approved in the U.S., has left Bayer subsidiary AskBio two years after joining.

An AskBio spokesperson confirmed her departure, adding in an email that High “decided to leave AskBio to begin a sabbatical at Rockefeller University and spend more time with her family, before focusing on ventures in new spaces.”