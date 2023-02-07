President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy listen.

In State of the Union, Biden pitches addiction, mental health care policies as opportunities for bipartisanship

WASHINGTON — President Biden strived with Tuesday night’s State of the Union address to find a plank of bipartisan support in a split Congress, with health care priorities holding up the frame.

The president, halfway through his term, pointed to a slew of populist policies he still hopes Congress could achieve, from battling the addiction crisis to improving mental health care access and bolstering support for at-home caregivers.

“We pay more for prescription drugs than any nation in the world,” he said, referencing a top issue among voters but steering away from the details that have divided Congress’ two parties, instead tapping safe bipartisan priorities like controlling the cost of insulin, which is now capped at $35 in Medicare. Democrats failed last year to extend that cap to Americans in commercial plans.

“One in 10 Americans has diabetes — many of you in this chamber,” Biden said.

Administration officials had set up several talking points earlier in the day, heralding December’s passage of a sweeping omnibus package set to dispatch mental health and addiction treatment funds. They also highlighted the president’s revamped cancer moonshot project which, without new funding, is aimed at curbing and eventually preventing new cases.

advertisement

The president also touched on less neutral territory, praising Democrat-led efforts to lower drug costs in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act but only briefly referencing the nationwide battle over abortion rights.

“Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose,” he said to Democrats’ applause and a stony bench of Supreme Court justices in front of him. “The vice president and I are doing everything we can to protect access to reproductive health care and safeguard patient privacy.”

At least a dozen states have enforced near-total abortion bans after Roe’s overturn, though several Democrat-heavy states have also moved to secure abortion rights and build inroads for patients from restrictive states. The administration last month made it easier to access abortion pills through pharmacies.

“Make no mistake: If Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it,” Biden told lawmakers Tuesday night.

Biden came into office promising to end the Covid-19 pandemic, only to see new strains delay his ambitions and send vaccine developers scrambling for boosters to stall breakthrough cases.

Administration officials already signaled last week that they will end the coronavirus public health emergency in May, cutting off a range of provisions for free vaccines and broader access to Medicaid coverage, but finally delivering on the president’s 2020 campaign promise to end the pandemic.

Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the impending end of the emergency but didn’t take a victory lap, instead calling for more pandemic funding amid a congressional freeze unlikely to end with the Republican-led House.

“While the virus is not gone, thanks to the resilience of the American people, and the ingenuity of medicine, we have broken the Covid grip on us,” he said before referencing the impact that shutdowns had on small businesses, schools and children. “Soon we’ll end the public health emergency…but we still need to monitor dozens of variants and support new vaccines and treatments.”

The other emergency

Biden also highlighted the state of the U.S. addiction crisis and the roughly 107,000 drug overdose deaths that take place each year. But he didn’t have any new policy to unveil.

Instead, the president’s remarks focused largely on the federal government’s efforts to disrupt the fentanyl supply chain. “Let’s launch a major surge to stop fentanyl production, sale, and trafficking, with more drug detection machines to inspect cargo and stop pills and powder at the border,” he said.

None of those initiatives, though, are particularly new — and more importantly, they’re not backed by any significant new funding.

Drug cost debates

The president touted the Inflation Reduction Act for letting Medicare negotiate over drug prices, which it previously had been banned from doing, and for capping Medicare beneficiaries’ annual retail drug costs at $2,000.

The separate $35 monthly cap on seniors’ out-of-pocket costs for insulin drew applause from Democrats, but the policy is popular with both parties, and former President Trump had already piloted a program that let seniors buy drug plans with the $35 insulin cap, and about 17 million seniors had already taken advantage of that option last year, according to a CMS spokesperson. The mandatory cap from Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act took effect Jan. 1 for insulin that Medicare beneficiaries buy retail, and it will apply to insulin provided in doctor offices this July.

Republicans used procedural rules to block Democrats from applying the insulin cost cap to private insurance, and Biden called on Congress to extend the benefit to everyone with insurance.

“I had previously voted to cap the cost of insulin at $35,” Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy, now the top GOP member on the Senate’s health committee, told STAT after the speech. “But he continued to speak of pharma without ever [speaking of] the other actors that are increasing the cost. It’s a pretty superficial view of why drug costs are high.”

Cassidy’s co-lead on the HELP committee, Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been adamant that he will pursue drug companies for their pricing strategies.

Lev Facher contributed reporting.