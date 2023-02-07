 Skip to Main Content
Former Sen. Richard Burr to join health care practice at law and lobbying firm

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Feb. 7, 2023

Former Sen. Richard Burr will be starting as a senior policy adviser and chair of a new health policy strategic consulting practice at DLA Piper. Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. Richard Burr is the latest participant in Washington’s revolving door between Congress and industry.

Burr, who was the lead Republican on the Senate health committee until his retirement in January, will be starting as a senior policy adviser and chair of a new health policy strategic consulting practice at DLA Piper, the firm announced Tuesday. He will split time between D.C. and his home state of North Carolina, he told STAT. He said the potential for transformational technology in the life sciences will be enormous over the next two decades, and he’s excited to stay in the mix.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

