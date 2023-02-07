Former Sen. Richard Burr to join health care practice at law and lobbying firm

Former Sen. Richard Burr will be starting as a senior policy adviser and chair of a new health policy strategic consulting practice at DLA Piper.

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. Richard Burr is the latest participant in Washington’s revolving door between Congress and industry.

Burr, who was the lead Republican on the Senate health committee until his retirement in January, will be starting as a senior policy adviser and chair of a new health policy strategic consulting practice at DLA Piper, the firm announced Tuesday. He will split time between D.C. and his home state of North Carolina, he told STAT. He said the potential for transformational technology in the life sciences will be enormous over the next two decades, and he’s excited to stay in the mix.