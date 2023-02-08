Bayer, facing investor ire, appoints an outsider CEO

Bill Anderson will become the first American to run Bayer.

Bayer named former Roche executive Bill Anderson as its new CEO on Wednesday, potentially ending a dramatic and difficult chapter during which its current chief executive, Werner Baumann, presided over the disastrous $63 billion purchase of the agriculture firm Monsanto.

Anderson will take over April 1, becoming the first American to run the 160-year-old conglomerate, which invented aspirin and later played a major role in the development of hormonal contraceptives, hemophilia clotting factors, and the blood thinner Xarelto. He will become chairman on June 1.