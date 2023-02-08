 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

Bayer, facing investor ire, appoints an outsider CEO

  • Matthew Herper
  • Damian Garde

By Matthew Herper and Damian Garde Feb. 8, 2023

Reprints
Bill Anderson
Bill Anderson will become the first American to run Bayer. Bayer

Bayer named former Roche executive Bill Anderson as its new CEO on Wednesday, potentially ending a dramatic and difficult chapter during which its current chief executive, Werner Baumann, presided over the disastrous $63 billion purchase of the agriculture firm Monsanto.

Anderson will take over April 1, becoming the first American to run the 160-year-old conglomerate, which invented aspirin and later played a major role in the development of hormonal contraceptives, hemophilia clotting factors, and the blood thinner Xarelto. He will become chairman on June 1.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

The fungal crisis is here and desperately needs addressing
The fungal crisis is here and desperately needs addressing
Tracking the bird flu, experts see a familiar threat…
Tracking the bird flu, experts see a familiar threat — and a virus whose course is…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Engineered virus shows promise against aggressive form of breast…
Engineered virus shows promise against aggressive form of breast cancer
Pharmalittle: Study of Covid-19 therapy revives debate over FDA…
Pharmalittle: Study of Covid-19 therapy revives debate over FDA clearance; pharma companies are ready to make…
How the CPAP crisis has paved the way for…
How the CPAP crisis has paved the way for Philips’ biggest rivals to rake in profits

Recommended Stories