 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Insurance
STAT+

CVS’ Oak Street Health acquisition continues the industry’s provider obsession

  • Bob Herman
  • Tara Bannow

By Bob Herman and Tara Bannow Feb. 8, 2023

Reprints
An Oak Street Health clinic in a Brooklyn neighborhood.
An Oak Street Health clinic in Brooklyn, N.Y. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

CVS Health’s $10.6 billion acquisition of Oak Street Health plants another flag in the latest era of health insurance industry consolidation — one defined by insurers moving beyond managing medical and drug benefits, and into directly providing care to people in a primary care office or at home.

The financial benefits are immense for insurers that own those low-cost settings. Proactively managing patients’ health conditions and coordinating care could prevent some people from unnecessary, and costly, hospitalizations. When insurers can direct their members to clinics they own, they can also keep more of the premium dollars they collect. Instead of writing checks to outside doctors and facilities, they are writing checks to themselves — a profitable and controversial strategy that has been the cornerstone of UnitedHealth Group for the past decade.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara Bannow covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Study suggests DNA sequencing could reduce infant deaths, often…
Study suggests DNA sequencing could reduce infant deaths, often caused by genetic disease
Tracking the bird flu, experts see a familiar threat…
Tracking the bird flu, experts see a familiar threat — and a virus whose course is…
How technology can help solve mental health care’s biggest…
How technology can help solve mental health care’s biggest barrier
Medicare details forthcoming penalties for drug price hikes
Medicare details forthcoming penalties for drug price hikes
State of the Union highlights America’s awkward conversation on…
State of the Union highlights America’s awkward conversation on financing the development of new medicines
Cigarette, vape maker Reynolds American calls on the FDA…
Cigarette, vape maker Reynolds American calls on the FDA to pull Puff Bar, Elf Bar, and…

Recommended Stories