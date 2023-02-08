Verily, struggling to turn profits, taps a Starbucks veteran and ‘Warcraft’ master

The newly minted CEO of the Alphabet health tech spinout Verily is not a doctor or a Ph.D. scientist. He’s never run a top-flight lab or published a seminal paper in health care. His breakthrough executive job, far from the halls of science or medicine, was at Starbucks.

But Stephen Gillett, 47, now finds himself in charge of one of the most ambitious (some would say overhyped) efforts to transform American health care with technology.