 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech

Verily, struggling to turn profits, taps a Starbucks veteran and ‘Warcraft’ master

  • Casey Ross

By Casey Ross

Feb. 8, 2023

Illustrated portrait of Stephen Gillett
Mike Reddy for STAT

The newly minted CEO of the Alphabet health tech spinout Verily is not a doctor or a Ph.D. scientist. He’s never run a top-flight lab or published a seminal paper in health care. His breakthrough executive job, far from the halls of science or medicine, was at Starbucks.

But Stephen Gillett, 47, now finds himself in charge of one of the most ambitious (some would say overhyped) efforts to transform American health care with technology.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Recommended Stories