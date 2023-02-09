Cigarette, vape maker Reynolds American calls on the FDA to pull Puff Bar, Elf Bar, and other disposables off store shelves

Cigarette giant Reynolds American is calling on the FDA to crack down on manufacturers of disposable e-cigarettes, like Puff Bar and Elf Bar.

WASHINGTON — Cigarette giant Reynolds American is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to crack down on manufacturers of disposable e-cigarettes, like Puff Bar and Elf Bar, which are increasingly being used by young people.

The company, which also makes Vuse e-cigarettes, submitted a formal “citizen petition” to the FDA earlier this week calling on the agency to adopt an enforcement policy specifically targeted at disposable competitors to its products.