Engineered virus shows promise against aggressive form of breast cancer

  Angus Chen

By Angus Chen Feb. 9, 2023

oncolytic virus attacking a malignant tumor cell
Rendering of oncolytic virus immunotherapy, in which viruses attack and kill tumor cells. Adobe

When breast oncologists see new patients, one of their hopes is that the patient doesn’t have triple-negative breast cancer. The subtype is considered particularly dangerous, as it tends to grow and spread more aggressively than other types, and it has fewer effective treatment options. But a small new study suggests that help might come from an engineered virus.

In a Phase 2 trial, published in Nature Medicine on Thursday, injecting early-stage triple-negative tumors with a cancer-killing virus called T-VEC, made by Amgen, during chemotherapy before surgery seems to result in improved survival compared to chemotherapy alone, said Hatem Soliman, a breast medical oncologist at the Moffitt Cancer Center and the lead author on the study.

Cancer Reporter

Angus Chen is a cancer reporter at STAT.

Cigarette, vape maker Reynolds American calls on the FDA to pull Puff Bar, Elf Bar, and…
'A game-changer': How Vertex delivered on cystic fibrosis
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
A CAR-T from Bristol Myers benefits myeloma patients at earlier stage of care
What a hospital oligopoly looks like

