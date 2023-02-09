 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Medicare details forthcoming penalties for drug price hikes

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Feb. 9, 2023

Reprints
Adobe

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday offered the first glimpse into how it’s planning to enact a new law that will penalize drugmakers for hiking their prices faster than inflation.

The initial guidance documents for both physician-administered and pharmacy drugs offer details about the formulas that officials plan to use to calculate the penalties, and the process for fines if drugmakers don’t comply. The guidance is open for public comment until March 11, the administration said.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Cigarette, vape maker Reynolds American calls on the FDA…
Cigarette, vape maker Reynolds American calls on the FDA to pull Puff Bar, Elf Bar, and…
Study suggests DNA sequencing could reduce infant deaths, often…
Study suggests DNA sequencing could reduce infant deaths, often caused by genetic disease
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
A CAR-T from Bristol Myers benefits myeloma patients at…
A CAR-T from Bristol Myers benefits myeloma patients at earlier stage of care
Pharmalittle: Generic drugmakers may be helped by Inflation Reduction…
Pharmalittle: Generic drugmakers may be helped by Inflation Reduction Act; Bayer union warns not to split…
What a hospital oligopoly looks like
What a hospital oligopoly looks like

Recommended Stories