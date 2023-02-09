 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

How the CPAP crisis has paved the way for Philips’ biggest rivals to rake in profits

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence Feb. 9, 2023

Reprints
a woman sleeping with a cpap machine
Adobe

The Philips respiratory machine recall is a no-win situation for patients and doctors. But for the medical device giant’s longtime rivals and new competitors, business is looking up.

“We think it will be difficult for Philips to regain all the share that they had,” said Margaret Kaczor, an analyst with William Blair who follows ResMed among other companies. “This is an advantage for ResMed to the extent they can keep the share that they’ve gained.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence

Medical Devices Reporter

Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

The fungal crisis is here and desperately needs addressing
The fungal crisis is here and desperately needs addressing
What people on Medicare can expect once the Covid-19…
What people on Medicare can expect once the Covid-19 public health emergency ends
Tracking the bird flu, experts see a familiar threat…
Tracking the bird flu, experts see a familiar threat — and a virus whose course is…
Engineered virus shows promise against aggressive form of breast…
Engineered virus shows promise against aggressive form of breast cancer
Pharmalittle: Study of Covid-19 therapy revives debate over FDA…
Pharmalittle: Study of Covid-19 therapy revives debate over FDA clearance; pharma companies are ready to make…
CVS’ Oak Street Health acquisition continues the industry’s provider…
CVS’ Oak Street Health acquisition continues the industry’s provider obsession

Recommended Stories