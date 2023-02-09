How the CPAP crisis has paved the way for Philips’ biggest rivals to rake in profits

The Philips respiratory machine recall is a no-win situation for patients and doctors. But for the medical device giant’s longtime rivals and new competitors, business is looking up.

“We think it will be difficult for Philips to regain all the share that they had,” said Margaret Kaczor, an analyst with William Blair who follows ResMed among other companies. “This is an advantage for ResMed to the extent they can keep the share that they’ve gained.”