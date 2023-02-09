Listen: The return of bird flu and the effects of pandemic fatigue

Just how alarming is bird flu? And did we learn enough from Covid-19 to be sensible about it?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Helen Branswell, STAT’s senior writer covering infectious disease, joins us to explain the sudden resurgence of a bird flu virus called H5N1 and why experts are watching the situation closely.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on H5N1; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

