Listen: The return of bird flu and the effects of pandemic fatigue

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein Feb. 9, 2023

Reprints

Just how alarming is bird flu? And did we learn enough from Covid-19 to be sensible about it?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Helen Branswell, STAT’s senior writer covering infectious disease, joins us to explain the sudden resurgence of a bird flu virus called H5N1 and why experts are watching the situation closely.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on H5N1; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

