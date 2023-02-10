 Skip to Main Content
A CAR-T from Bristol Myers benefits myeloma patients at earlier stage of care

  Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Feb. 10, 2023

CAR-T
Hyacinth Empinado/STAT

The CAR-T cancer therapy called Abecma reduced the risk of multiple myeloma relapse by half compared to standard treatment, according to results of a Phase 3 clinical trial published Friday.

The positive study outcome could lead to Abecma being used earlier in the course of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer affecting cells in the bone marrow. More patients benefiting from the personalized cell therapy would also mean higher sales for its makers, Bristol Myers Squibb and 2Seventy Bio, a biotech company.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

