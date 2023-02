Orlando Health and AdventHealth together control 77% of the entire inpatient hospital market in the four-county Orlando, Fla., metro area.

What a hospital oligopoly looks like

Google and Facebook. Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Those tech and pop conglomerates are considered to be duopolists in their fields. But even they can’t hold a candle to hospitals’ market power.

A recent financial filing from a large, tax-exempt hospital system in Orlando provides a glimpse, and serves as a reminder, of just how concentrated America’s hospital markets are.