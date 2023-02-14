 Skip to Main Content
Biden administration pitches 3 big new drug pricing reform experiments

  Rachel Cohrs
  John Wilkerson

By Rachel Cohrs and John Wilkerson Feb. 14, 2023

HHS Xavier Becerra
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced three new drug pricing policy experiments that would standardize how much Medicare patients pay for certain generic drugs, pilot new ways for Medicaid to pay for pricey cell and gene therapies, and test ways to pay for drugs approved without proven clinical benefit to patients.

The new proposals are the result of an executive order President Biden signed last year directing the administration to develop demonstrations that would complement Democrats’ new drug pricing law. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services uses demonstrations to pilot test policy ideas, and if those policies work out, the agency can expand them into programs without the approval of Congress.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

