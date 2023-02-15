 Skip to Main Content
‘This is the moment’: Why an Amazon AI researcher is jumping to a medical scribe startup

  • Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang Feb. 15, 2023

This week, Abridge announced Zachary Lipton, an AI researcher at Amazon and professor at Carnegie Mellon, would become the company’s new chief scientific officer. Courtesy Abridge

As companies seek a technological solution to physician burnout, competitors to Nuance’s DAX have been popping up: Suki, Augmedix, and DeepScribe, to name a few.

These companies use artificial intelligence to listen to patient-provider conversations and create physician notes, saving doctors hours of “pajama time” — time spent at home finishing up notes — that would otherwise be spent trying to remember the details of patient visits.

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

