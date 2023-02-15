This week, Abridge announced Zachary Lipton, an AI researcher at Amazon and professor at Carnegie Mellon, would become the company’s new chief scientific officer.

‘This is the moment’: Why an Amazon AI researcher is jumping to a medical scribe startup

As companies seek a technological solution to physician burnout, competitors to Nuance’s DAX have been popping up: Suki, Augmedix, and DeepScribe, to name a few.

These companies use artificial intelligence to listen to patient-provider conversations and create physician notes, saving doctors hours of “pajama time” — time spent at home finishing up notes — that would otherwise be spent trying to remember the details of patient visits.