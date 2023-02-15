 Skip to Main Content
Doctors’ top lobbyist in Washington on Medicare money, burnout, and private equity

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle Feb. 15, 2023

health care workers
Win McNamee/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Doctors have so far managed to sidestep the thorny political debates about cost and value that have put pharmaceutical, insurance, and hospital executives in the congressional crosshairs. Instead, they’re in D.C. this week to ask for help.

They’re off to a good start: the American Medical Association’s three-day conference has already seen senators and top Biden officials take the stage to praise doctors’ work during the coronavirus pandemic in particular. And while lawmakers in both chambers are prepping a slate of hearings on Covid-19 spending, high drug costs, and surprise bills, the first item on Senate HELP’s agenda, this Thursday, is discussing the health care workforce shortage.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

