Biotech
STAT+

CRISPR pioneer Feng Zhang launches new genetic delivery startup with $193 million

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis Feb. 16, 2023

Feng Zhang
Feng Zhang Aera Therapeutics

Akin Akinc was scouring his email spam box last summer, looking for a missing message, when he stumbled across an unexpected email from a quite recognizable name: Feng Zhang.

Zhang, one of the leading scientists in the groundbreaking field of genetic editing, had reached out two days prior to discuss a new company he was working on. Since helping to discover CRISPR-Cas9 — often referred to as molecular scissors that can cut into the genome and edit DNA — Zhang has founded at least six companies, worth around $4.6 billion combined.

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

