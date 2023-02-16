 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Health Tech

Medtech starts cutting jobs, Amazon AI researcher jumps to startup, & predicting newborn illness

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence Feb. 16, 2023

Reprints
skinny labeling and biosimilars
Adobe

You’re reading the web edition of STAT Health Tech, our guide to how tech is transforming the life sciences. Sign up to get this newsletter delivered in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. 

Medtech is cutting jobs, too

We’ve brought you news nearly every week this year about layoffs hitting the health tech industry — and medtech is feeling the economic pressure, too. ResMed CEO Mick Farrell recently described the medtech industry to me as not  “recession-proof”, but  “recession-resistant.” In an economic downturn, people might forgo the latest consumer tech, but they’re not able to pass on purchasing a critical prescription or medical device. Still, the industry has certainly dealt with considerable losses, compounded by supply chain stoppages.

advertisement

Because of this, medical device companies are cutting an increasing number of employees loose. Robotic surgery company Vicarious Surgical is cutting 14% of its staff to lower costs as it prepares a 510(k) submission for its new robotic system. Other medtech companies that have recently laid off employees include:

The jump from Amazon to a medical scribe startup

advertisement

AI A gaggle of startups have emerged as competitors to Nuance’s DAX, all aiming to save physicians time by using AI to generate notes of doctor-patient conversations. One of these startups is Abridge, which was spun out of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in 2018. Abridge recently hired Zachary Lipton, an AI researcher at Amazon, as its chief scientific officer.

Lipton believes in Abridge’s ability to have a concrete impact.  “[I’m] seeing the moment where the train’s leaving the station, thinking, ‘Okay, if I don’t jump in right now, I’ll regret it,” he told my colleague Brittany Trang. Read here to learn more about Lipton’s leap from Amazon to Abridge, his plans for Abridge’s future, and his background as a computer scientist.

Neural network predicts newborn health risksScreen Shot 2023-02-15 at 5.29.34 PM

A team of researchers from Stanford and University of California San Francisco have built a predictive model that uses electronic health records to calculate the risk of sepsis, cerebral palsy, and other serious conditions in newborns. The team trained a deep learning model on health records from more than 30,000 mother-newborn pairs treated in the Stanford health system, building a neural network that could predict 24 different health outcomes. The researchres, who also published an interactive website for readers to explore the network’s data. said the predictions outperformed currently-used risk scores.

The network also showed researchers previously unknown links between maternal conditions and newborn risk — for example, chronic illness in mothers may lead to greater risk of newborns developing necrotizing enterocolitis, a serious GI condition. The predictive model “will potentially serve as an important resource for clinicians and researchers to examine independently,” the researchers wrote, though further research is needed to fully evaluate the model’s accuracy and impact.

FDA digs into AI/ML for precision medicine

Tomorrow, the FDA will host a workshop with the University of Maryland on the ways AI and machine learning can be used to develop targeted medicine and drugs. It’s open to the public, and will discuss both best practices and challenges, such as disparity of data and susceptibility to bias. Speakers from the FDAGenentechMITSage Bionetworks, and others will be there. I, for one, will be dropping in.

Industry ups and downs

What we’re reading

  • How does ChatGPT — and its maker — handle vaccine conspiracies?, Undark
  • Amazon has been trying to break into healthcare for years. Here’s a look at everything it’s done, Business Insider
  • With $520 million in hand, two entrepreneurs try to upend the biotech funding model, STAT

About the Author Reprints

Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence

Medical Devices Reporter

Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Christi Shaw, leader of Gilead’s cancer cell therapy unit,…
Christi Shaw, leader of Gilead’s cancer cell therapy unit, to depart
The haunting brain science of long Covid
The haunting brain science of long Covid
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time…
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time to spread the word
‘This is the moment’: Why an Amazon AI researcher…
‘This is the moment’: Why an Amazon AI researcher is jumping to a medical scribe startup
An early-stage investor on care navigation, health tech headwinds,…
An early-stage investor on care navigation, health tech headwinds, & mental health data brokers
Could a swallowable, quarter-sized device make diagnosing GI diseases…
Could a swallowable, quarter-sized device make diagnosing GI diseases less unpleasant?

Recommended Stories