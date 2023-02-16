 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Vas Narasimhan on the future of pharma, plus Moderna’s vaccine promise & a biotech presidential bid

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein Feb. 16, 2023

Is the pharmaceutical lobby on the ropes? What does it mean when a vaccine is “free”? And does biotech prepare you for the presidency?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis and the new chairman of PhRMA, joins us to discuss the industry’s struggles in Washington and whether the deflated biotech sector is still overvalued. We also dive into the latest news in the life sciences, including Moderna’s promise of no-cost Covid-19 vaccines and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s potential run for president.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on Moderna; here’s the story on Biogen; here’s more on Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson; here’s the news on Ramaswamy; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Recommended Stories