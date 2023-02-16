 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
First Opinion
Biotech
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Republicans are using the FTC’s Lina Khan as an excuse for opposing drug pricing bills

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson Feb. 16, 2023

Reprints
Lina Khan
Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner via AP

WASHINGTON — Congress’ efforts to get more information on the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers are running into an unlikely roadblock: Republicans’ dislike of Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and her approach to antitrust enforcement.

The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing Thursday on a bipartisan bill that aims to get the drug middlemen to tell the FTC how much money they make through pharmacy fees and “spread pricing,” a practice of charging insurers more for drugs than the PBMs pay pharmacies, and pocketing the difference.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

5 ways to address the shortage of health care…
5 ways to address the shortage of health care workers
The haunting brain science of long Covid
The haunting brain science of long Covid
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time…
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time to spread the word
First non-immunosuppressive drug approved for a rare and deadly…
First non-immunosuppressive drug approved for a rare and deadly kidney disease
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research…
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research review boards
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness…
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness in older people

Recommended Stories