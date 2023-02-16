Republicans are using the FTC’s Lina Khan as an excuse for opposing drug pricing bills

WASHINGTON — Congress’ efforts to get more information on the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers are running into an unlikely roadblock: Republicans’ dislike of Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and her approach to antitrust enforcement.

The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing Thursday on a bipartisan bill that aims to get the drug middlemen to tell the FTC how much money they make through pharmacy fees and “spread pricing,” a practice of charging insurers more for drugs than the PBMs pay pharmacies, and pocketing the difference.