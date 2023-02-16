 Skip to Main Content
Key Senate committee takes first step toward tackling health workforce shortages

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle Feb. 16, 2023

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Steve Helber/AP

WASHINGTON — The new leaders of the Senate’s powerful health committee kicked off the year with a hearing aimed at one of the very few topics they broadly agree is worth their time — reducing doctor and nursing shortages across the nation.

Both Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and ranking member Bill Cassidy (R-La.) have cited tackling health workforce problems as one of their top priorities — and Sanders is already eyeing legislation on the topic, he said at Thursday’s hearing. From there, however, the two top senators diverge, with Sanders plunging ahead on plans to interrogate pharmaceutical company executives on high drug costs and Cassidy pressing for probes into how the Biden administration has implemented a law he co-authored to end patients’ surprise medical bills.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

