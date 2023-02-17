Christi Shaw, leader of Gilead’s cancer cell therapy unit, to depart

Christi Shaw, the CEO of Gilead’s Kite Pharmaceuticals cell therapy unit, is leaving the company, Gilead said Friday in a statement.

Shaw, who took the Kite role in July 2019, had previously said that she was inspired to take the role in part by the experience of watching her sister fight cancer. Under her leadership, the once-embattled division, which makes personalized CAR-T treatments for blood cancers, has begun to be a significant contributor to Gilead’s overall business.