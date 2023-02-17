 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
First Opinion
Biotech
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Christi Shaw, leader of Gilead’s cancer cell therapy unit, to depart

  • Matthew Herper
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Matthew Herper and Adam Feuerstein Feb. 17, 2023

Reprints
gilead logo ca remdesivir
Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA via AP Images

Christi Shaw, the CEO of Gilead’s Kite Pharmaceuticals cell therapy unit, is leaving the company, Gilead said Friday in a statement.

Shaw, who took the Kite role in July 2019, had previously said that she was inspired to take the role in part by the experience of watching her sister fight cancer. Under her leadership, the once-embattled division, which makes personalized CAR-T treatments for blood cancers, has begun to be a significant contributor to Gilead’s overall business.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

5 ways to address the shortage of health care…
5 ways to address the shortage of health care workers
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time…
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time to spread the word
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a…
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a controversial doctor
First non-immunosuppressive drug approved for a rare and deadly…
First non-immunosuppressive drug approved for a rare and deadly kidney disease
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research…
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research review boards
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness…
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness in older people

Recommended Stories