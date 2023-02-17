Ginkgo chief Jason Kelly is chairing a federal biotech advisory group. Is that a conflict of interest?

Ginkgo Bioworks CEO Jason Kelly has spent much of the last decade talking to almost anyone who will listen — investors, journalists, TV presenters, congressional committees — about the importance of biotechnology to the future of, well, just about everything.

This year, Kelly will have a chance to advocate more formally. In December, he was named chairman of a new 12-person congressional commission tasked with issuing a set of policy recommendations for how the U.S. government can keep the country’s biotech industry competitive and capable of serving national security needs.