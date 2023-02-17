 Skip to Main Content
Ginkgo chief Jason Kelly is chairing a federal biotech advisory group. Is that a conflict of interest?

  Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Feb. 17, 2023

Jason Kelly
Miliken Institute

Ginkgo Bioworks CEO Jason Kelly has spent much of the last decade talking to almost anyone who will listen — investors, journalists, TV presenters, congressional committees  — about the importance of biotechnology to the future of, well, just about everything.

This year, Kelly will have a chance to advocate more formally. In December, he was named chairman of a new 12-person congressional commission tasked with issuing a set of policy recommendations for how the U.S. government can keep the country’s biotech industry competitive and capable of serving national security needs.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

