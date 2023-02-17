 Skip to Main Content
Pfizer scraps half of participants in Lyme disease drug trial due to quality issues

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis Feb. 17, 2023

Mark Lennihan/AP

Pfizer and partner Valneva are scrapping data from roughly half of the participants in a Phase 3 trial of a Lyme disease vaccine candidate after uncovering quality issues with a third-party clinical trial operator.

The companies disclosed Friday that violations of Good Clinical Practice, the international ethical and quality standards used by all clinical researchers, had been found at sites run by an undisclosed trial operator, leading Pfizer and Valneva to drop trial participants at those locations. The decision was not due to safety concerns or any participant-reported adverse events, but due to study conduct, a company spokesperson told STAT.

Allison DeAngelis

