 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Adam's Take
STAT+

Reata’s ‘toss up’ drug approval decision is in the unpredictable hands of FDA’s Billy Dunn

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Feb. 17, 2023

Reprints
Adam's take main illustration
Molly Ferguson/STAT

In the aftermath of the Food and Drug Administration’s Aduhelm debacle, the agency’s neuroscience chief Billy Dunn has another controversial approval decision to make. It will once again test his willingness to apply the FDA’s doctrine of “regulatory flexibility” to a medicine with less-than-convincing clinical data.

This time, the drug in question is called omaveloxolone, which its maker Reata Pharmaceuticals is developing as a treatment for people with Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), a rare, neurological disease that causes progressive damage to the brain, nervous system, and muscles. Over time, people born with FA lose the ability to talk, use fine motor skills, or walk. The average life expectancy for a person with FA is in the mid-30s, and there are no currently approved treatments.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness…
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness in older people
5 ways to address the shortage of health care…
5 ways to address the shortage of health care workers
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time…
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time to spread the word
First non-immunosuppressive drug approved for a rare and deadly…
First non-immunosuppressive drug approved for a rare and deadly kidney disease
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research…
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research review boards
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness…
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness in older people

Recommended Stories