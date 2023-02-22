 Skip to Main Content
Biotech
STAT+

Moderna expands CRISPR gene editing research with ElevateBio partnership

By Ryan Cross — The Boston GlobeFeb. 22, 2023

MODERNA - Norwood facility
Alex Hogan/STAT

Moderna is aiming to build a gene editing franchise powered by some of the same technologies used in its COVID-19 vaccines. The Cambridge biotech company announced Wednesday that it will partner with Life Edit Therapeutics to develop potentially permanent treatments for rare genetic diseases and other conditions.

Life Edit is the North Carolina subsidiary of ElevateBio, a cell and gene therapy manufacturing firm in Waltham. Moderna will fund preclinical research studies run by the two companies using Life Edit’s tools based on CRISPR technologies that allow scientists to make precise changes to the human genome.

Ryan Cross — The Boston Globe

