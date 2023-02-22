 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Adam's Take
STAT+

Once high-flying Rubius to shut down. Its flameout is a lesson for biotech

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Feb. 22, 2023

Reprints
Ruby Wallau for STAT

Rubius Therapeutics went public in 2018 at a $2 billion valuation — the largest biotech stock market debut at that time. On Wednesday, the company — battered down to a market value of $15 million — said it was shutting down and liquidating all of its remaining assets.

The official end of Rubius marks one of biotech’s highest-profile flameouts. It’s also the unsurprising result of a particularly ignominious biotech financing trend: venture capitalists and their investment bankers foisting ultra-risky startups with zero clinical trial data onto the public markets.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by chemicals in Ohio train derailment
10 reasons why health care startups fail
10 reasons why health care startups fail
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Canadian drug price board member resigns over government failure…
Canadian drug price board member resigns over government failure ‘to support real change’
American Cancer Society warns about potential impact of missed…
American Cancer Society warns about potential impact of missed screenings during Covid
DaVita faces another probe over ties to kidney care…
DaVita faces another probe over ties to kidney care charity

Recommended Stories