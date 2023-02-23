DaVita faces another probe over ties to kidney care charity

The D.C. attorney general is investigating the dialysis provider DaVita and its ties to the nonprofit American Kidney Fund.

The Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia is investigating DaVita, one of the largest dialysis providers in the country, and its ties to the nonprofit American Kidney Fund.

DaVita disclosed the new “civil investigative demand” in its latest annual financial filing to investors. The D.C. attorney general is specifically looking at “communications with AKF, documents relating to donations to the AKF, and communications with patients, providers, and insurers regarding the AKF.” The probe covers everything from January 2016 to the present day. DaVita’s competitor, Fresenius, similarly disclosed it received a subpoena from the D.C. attorney general’s office.