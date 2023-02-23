 Skip to Main Content
DaVita faces another probe over ties to kidney care charity

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Feb. 23, 2023

DaVita building
The D.C. attorney general is investigating the dialysis provider DaVita and its ties to the nonprofit American Kidney Fund. Dominic Sagar

The Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia is investigating DaVita, one of the largest dialysis providers in the country, and its ties to the nonprofit American Kidney Fund.

DaVita disclosed the new “civil investigative demand” in its latest annual financial filing to investors. The D.C. attorney general is specifically looking at “communications with AKF, documents relating to donations to the AKF, and communications with patients, providers, and insurers regarding the AKF.” The probe covers everything from January 2016 to the present day. DaVita’s competitor, Fresenius, similarly disclosed it received a subpoena from the D.C. attorney general’s office.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

